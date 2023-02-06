UrduPoint.com

Macron Offers French Aid After Quake In Turkey, Syria

Umer Jamshaid Published February 06, 2023 | 02:30 PM

Macron offers French aid after quake in Turkey, Syria

Paris, Feb 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron said Monday his country stood ready to provide emergency aid to Turkey and Syria after an earthquake that killed hundreds in both countries.

"We are receiving terrible images from Turkey and Syria following an earthquake of unprecedented force," Macron tweeted.

"France is ready to provide emergency relief to the populations on the ground. Our thoughts are with the bereaved families," said the French president, whose relations with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan have often been strained.

French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna, also on Twitter, said that she had sent her "sincere condolences" to her Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu, his country and his people.

"France is by their side," she said.

Related Topics

Earthquake Syria Turkey Twitter France Tayyip Erdogan From

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs and Dubai Chambers discuss means to ..

Dubai Customs and Dubai Chambers discuss means to support private sector, enhanc ..

4 minutes ago
 All Parties Conference to be held in Islamabad tom ..

All Parties Conference to be held in Islamabad tomorrow

45 minutes ago
 Fly Emirates to Dubai and enjoy a free nightâ€™s s ..

Fly Emirates to Dubai and enjoy a free nightâ€™s stay at Fairmont The Palm

47 minutes ago
 Preparatory Meeting for the OIC 49th Council of Fo ..

Preparatory Meeting for the OIC 49th Council of Foreign Ministers Kicks Off

47 minutes ago
 Top Professional Photographers Astounded by the Ca ..

Top Professional Photographers Astounded by the Cameras of vivo V25 5G and V25e

52 minutes ago
 Pakistan, IMF will hold technical level talks toda ..

Pakistan, IMF will hold technical level talks today in Islamabad

58 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.