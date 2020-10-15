Macron orders 9:00 pm-6:00 am curfew for Paris, eight other French cities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday ordered a nighttime curfew for Paris and eight other French cities to contain the rising spread of Covid-19 in the country.

In a televised interview, Macron said residents of those cities would not be allowed to be outdoors between 9:00 pm (1900 GMT) and 6:00 am (0400 GMT) from Saturday, for a duration of at least four weeks.

"We have to act. We need to put a brake on the spread of the virus," Macron said, adding the measure would stop people visiting restaurants and private homes in the late evening and night.