Macron Promises Zelensky Light Tanks: French Presidency

Faizan Hashmi Published January 05, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Macron promises Zelensky light tanks: French presidency

Paris, Jan 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :France's President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday told his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky that his country would send French-made light tanks to help repel the Russian invasion, the French presidency said.

"The president wanted to increase... aid" to Ukraine "by accepting to deliver AMX-10 RC light tanks", an aide said after both leaders spoke by telephone.

"It is the first time that Western-designed tanks are supplied to the Ukrainian armed forces." It was not immediately clear how many of the tanks -- which have been in service since the 1980s -- would be dispatched or when they would be delivered.

The French defence ministry said the countries' defence ministers would soon discuss these details.

The AMX-10 RC tanks are very light and on wheels, and therefore "very mobile" -- "perhaps old but high-performance", an advisor said.

Zelensky on Twitter said he thanked Macron "for the decision to transfer light tanks" to Ukraine.

Paris has already delivered rocket launchers, air defence missile systems, anti-tank and anti-aircraft missiles, as well as armoured personnel carriers to Ukraine.

