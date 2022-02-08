Macron proposes 'concrete security guarantees' in talks with Putin

Moscow, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron said he had made proposals of "concrete security guarantees" to Russian leader Vladimir Putin at talks Monday in Moscowon the Ukraine crisis.

"President Putin assured me of his readiness to engage in this sense and his desire to maintain stability and the territorial integrity of Ukraine," Macron said after nearly five hours of talks with Putin in the Kremlin.