(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2023 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron and Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman called for a "rapid end to the institutional political vacuum in Lebanon", the Elysee said on Friday.

It came after Macron hosted Saudi Arabia's de facto leader for talks in Paris, where he had been expected to seek support from MBS, as he is widely known, to find a solution to Lebanon's leadership crisis.

Lebanese lawmakers on Wednesday failed for a 12th time to elect a new president, as bitter divisions between Iran-backed Hezbollah and its opponents risk miring the country in a protracted power vacuum.

The prolonged absence of a president "remains the major obstacle to resolving the country's severe socio-economic crisis", the French presidency said.

The pair also discussed the war in Ukraine. Macron expressed his "profound concern in the face of Russia's war of aggression... its disastrous impact on the civilian populations and its repercussions on food security", his office said.

Macron and MBS "also reiterated their shared commitment to security and stability in the Near and middle East and expressed their desire to pursue their joint efforts to bring about a lasting easing of tensions".

They intended to "develop and deepen the partnership between the two countries", said the Elysee.

France was also prepared "to support Saudi Arabia in strengthening its defence capabilities", the statement said.