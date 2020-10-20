Macron says 'actions will be stepped up' against Islamist extremism

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Bobigny, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday that "actions will be stepped up" against Islamist extremism, four days after the beheading of a history teacher that sparked police raids on people and institutions with alleged links to Islamist militants.

"This is not about making more statements," Macron said during a visit to a Paris suburb. "Our fellow citizens expect actions. These actions will be stepped up."