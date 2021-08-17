UrduPoint.com

Macron Says Afghanistan Must Not Again Be 'sanctuary Of Terrorism'

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 12:10 AM

Macron says Afghanistan must not again be 'sanctuary of terrorism'

BormeslesMimosas, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday said that Afghanistan should not become again the "sanctuary of terrorism" that it was until the US-led invasion two decades ago, after the Taliban regained control of the country.

"This is key for international security and peace... we will do everything for Russia, the United States and Europe to cooperate efficiently as our interests are the same," Macron said in a televised address from his summer residence. He described the situation as an "important challenge for our own security" and a "fight against a common enemy of terrorism".

He said the European Union would set up an initiative to thwart the large migrant flows now expected from the country, cracking down on illegal people smuggling rings that risk emerging.

France, Germany and other EU countries would put together a response that was "robust, coordinated and united" to prevent irregular migration by harmonising criteria and showing European solidarity.

"We must anticipate and protect ourselves against significant irregular migratory flows that would endanger the migrants and risk encouraging trafficking of all kinds," he said.

jri-sjw/tgb

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Russia Europe European Union Germany Same United States All From

Recent Stories

Jordan reports 9 Covid deaths, 1,183 infections

Jordan reports 9 Covid deaths, 1,183 infections

16 minutes ago
 FIU highlights efforts to combat money laundering

FIU highlights efforts to combat money laundering

16 minutes ago
 Pakistan slams denial again by India's presidency ..

Pakistan slams denial again by India's presidency of UNSC to address meeting on ..

16 minutes ago
 Lavrov, Blinken Discuss Situation in Afghanistan - ..

Lavrov, Blinken Discuss Situation in Afghanistan - Russian Foreign Ministry

16 minutes ago
 Uzbekistan says it 'forced landing' of 46 Afghan a ..

Uzbekistan says it 'forced landing' of 46 Afghan aircraft crossing border

16 minutes ago
 SEPA team visits private, govt laboratories

SEPA team visits private, govt laboratories

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.