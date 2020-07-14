Macron Says Backs Mandatory Face Masks In Indoor Public Spaces
Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 14th July 2020 | 06:30 PM
Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron said Tuesday that he favours making face masks mandatory in public indoor spaces to curtail the coronavirus pandemic, possibly starting on August 1.
"I would like to make masks mandatory in all enclosed public spaces," he said in a televised interview, adding: "We have indications that (the outbreak) is accelerating a bit."