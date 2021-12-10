UrduPoint.com

Macron Says British Government 'doesn't Do What It Says'

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 21 seconds ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 12:00 AM

Macron says British government 'doesn't do what it says'

Paris, Dec 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday accused UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government of failing to keep its word on Brexit, but said he was willing to re-engage in good faith.

"The problem with the British government is that it does not do what it says," Macron told a news conference, adding however that there "had been progress" in the last weeks and that France wanted full cooperation with London.

