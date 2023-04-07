Close
Macron Says Counting On Xi To 'bring Russia To Its Senses'

Muhammad Irfan Published April 07, 2023 | 10:00 AM

Macron says counting on Xi to 'bring Russia to its senses'

Beijing, April 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2023 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron called on his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping Thursday to "bring Russia to its senses" over Ukraine and urged him not to deliver weapons to Moscow.

The French president, who arrived in Beijing on Wednesday for a three-day state visit, has made clear he is seeking to dissuade China from supporting Russia's invasion of its neighbour.

"I know I can count on you to bring Russia to its senses and everyone to the negotiating table," Macron told Xi during a bilateral meeting.

The two leaders met Thursday after a formal welcome ceremony in Tiananmen Square, complete with a 21-gun salute.

In remarks to the press following their meeting, Xi said he "stood ready to issue a joint call with France" for the resumption of "peace talks as soon as possible", according to Chinese state media Xinhua.

He reiterated his support of the "solemn pledge that nuclear weapons must not be used" and for all parties to "avoid attacking civilians or civilian facilities".

"In this regard, everyone must be reminded of their duties, especially Russia," Macron replied.

A recent announcement by Russian President Vladimir Putin that he plans to deploy tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus "is not consistent with the commitments made to you, to us and to international law," Macron said next to the Chinese leader.

