Macron Says Europe's 'stability' Requires Talks With Russia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 27 seconds ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 05:20 PM

Macron says Europe's 'stability' requires talks with Russia

Brussels, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday said that the stability of Europe required a dialogue with Russia, as he attempted to persuade his reluctant EU counterparts to consider talks with Moscow.

Talking to Russian President Vladimir Putin "is necessary for the stability of the European continent, but it will be demanding because we will not give up any of our values", he said as he arrived for an EU summit in Brussels.

