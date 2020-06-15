UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Macron Says France Has Scored Its 'first Victory' Against Virus

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 12:00 AM

Macron says France has scored its 'first victory' against virus

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2020 ) :President Emmanuel Macron said Sunday that France has marked its first victory in the fight against the coronavirus, even if the struggle is not over.

"The fight against the epidemic is not finished but I am happy about this first victory against the virus," Macron said in an address to the nation.

He said that all of mainland France, including Paris, would go into a "green zone" of a lower state of alert starting Monday, meaning that cafes and restaurants in the French capital can open in full and not just on terraces.

Related Topics

France Alert Paris Sunday All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

First episode of documentary on life of Mohammed b ..

1 hour ago

Healthcare donations of Community Solidarity Fund ..

2 hours ago

Gas & Oil Pakistan Limited (GO) Reiterates Its Com ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid approves governance system for ..

2 hours ago

SEHA treats 247 COVID-19 patients with donated blo ..

3 hours ago

MoHAP conducts over 43,000 additional COVID-19 tes ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.