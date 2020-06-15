Macron says France has scored its 'first victory' against virus

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2020 ) :President Emmanuel Macron said Sunday that France has marked its first victory in the fight against the coronavirus, even if the struggle is not over.

"The fight against the epidemic is not finished but I am happy about this first victory against the virus," Macron said in an address to the nation.

He said that all of mainland France, including Paris, would go into a "green zone" of a lower state of alert starting Monday, meaning that cafes and restaurants in the French capital can open in full and not just on terraces.