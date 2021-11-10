Macron says France over-65s will need booster for anti-Covid pass

Paris, Nov 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday said that over 65s in France would need to show proof of a booster jab against Covid-19 to have a valid health pass required for visits to restaurants, attending cultural events and intercity rail travel.

"From December 15, you (over 65s) will need to provide proof of a booster jab to extend the validity of your health pass," Macron said in an address to the nation warning that Covid-19 infection rates were climbing again in France.