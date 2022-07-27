UrduPoint.com

Macron Says France To Open Archives On Cameroon Colonial Era

Sumaira FH Published July 27, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Macron says France to open archives on Cameroon colonial era

Yaoundé, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) :President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday said the archives on French colonial rule in Cameroon would be opened "in full" and asked historians to shed light on the period's "painful moments".

Macron, speaking in the Cameroonian capital Yaounde, said he wanted historians from both countries to work together on investigating the past and establish "responsibilities".

French colonial authorities brutally repressed armed Cameroonian nationalists before the country's independence in 1960.

Tens of thousands of supporters of the Union of the Peoples of Cameroon (UPC) party, including independence leader Ruben Um Nyobe, were killed by the French army.

The Cameroonian army under the country's first post-independence leader Ahmadou Ahidjo also slayed UPC fighters.

Former president Francois Hollande in 2015 conceded that France's colonial past in Cameroon brought "tragic" moments and said he was open to opening the archives.

A group of Cameroonian political parties on Monday called on Macron to recognise the "crimes" France committed during the colonial era.

A French diplomat said providing access to military and diplomatic archives would allow historians to complete their work on Cameroon, after which political action could be taken.

Macron's comments came on the first leg of a trip to three African countries where he hopes to reset France's relations with the continent, where many nations are former French colonies.

- Turning the page - The 44-year-old has made concerted efforts to turn the page on painful episodes in France's past.

The first French president born after Algeria's bitter and protracted independence war ended, Macron called the colonisation of the country "a crime against humanity" and said it was time France "looked our past in the face".

He also commissioned a report by Algerian-born French historian Benjamin Stora on the colonial era in the North African country, although he ruled out making an official apology.

Related Topics

Army France Yaounde Independence Algeria Cameroon 2015 From

Recent Stories

Macron says France to open archives on Cameroon co ..

Macron says France to open archives on Cameroon colonial era

21 minutes ago
 Minister, SACM inspect post rain situation in Badi ..

Minister, SACM inspect post rain situation in Badin areas

23 minutes ago
 11th JCC on CPEC likely next month

11th JCC on CPEC likely next month

23 minutes ago
 Pakistan Bureau of Statistics starts pilot census ..

Pakistan Bureau of Statistics starts pilot census in 33 administrative districts ..

23 minutes ago
 DMC East carrying out drainage issues: Administrat ..

DMC East carrying out drainage issues: Administrator

23 minutes ago
 Tunisia president hails vote set to bolster power ..

Tunisia president hails vote set to bolster power grab

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.