Macron says France to relaunch construction of nuclear reactors

Paris, Nov 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2021 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday announced France would launch a drive to build new nuclear energy plants in order to better meet growing energy and environmental challenges.

"To guarantee France's energy independence and achieve our objectives, in particular carbon neutrality in 2050, we will for the first time in decades relaunch the construction of nuclear reactors in our country," Macron said in an address to the nation.