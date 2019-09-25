United Nations, United States, Sept 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron said that this week's UN summit would be a "lost opportunity" if his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani does not meet Donald Trump.

Presenting Rouhani to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, a smiling Macron said, "If he leaves the country without meeting with President Trump, honestly this is a lost opportunity because he will not come back in a few months."