UrduPoint.com

Macron Says 'regrets' Found No Consensus On France Pension Reform

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 18, 2023 | 12:20 AM

Macron says 'regrets' found no consensus on France pension reform

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :President Emmanuel Macron on Monday said he understood the anger of the French over his widely unpopular pension reform, saying he regretted that no consensus had been found on the change.

In his first comments since signing the reform into law at the weekend, Macron defended the reform as "necessary" and insisted "doing nothing" was not a solution.

But in his address to the nation, the president added he "regretted" no consensus could be found on the reform and understood the "anger" felt by the French.

"Has this reform been accepted? Obviously not. And despite months of consultations, no consensus could be found and I regret it." Noting the protests that have raged against the reform, he added: "No one, especially not me, can remain deaf to this demand for social justice.

" "The answer can be neither in rigidity, nor in extremism," said the president, adding his "door will always be open" to talks with the unions.

Macron said he had tasked his government led by Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne to lead 100 days of action "at the service of France".

The prime minister should lay out a roadmap in the next days with the first results to be announced on France's national day on July 14, Macron said.

He promised "major announcements" during May including action against juvenile delinquency and also "reinforcing controls against illegal immigration".

Related Topics

Prime Minister France Lead May July Government

Recent Stories

Sajal Aly fulfills Dur-e-Fishan’s wish

Sajal Aly fulfills Dur-e-Fishan’s wish

32 minutes ago
 Pentagon Says Working With Justice Dept. to Determ ..

Pentagon Says Working With Justice Dept. to Determine Jurisdiction in Document L ..

26 minutes ago
 Pakistan welcomes bridging of differences by Saudi ..

Pakistan welcomes bridging of differences by Saudi Arabia, Iran: PM

41 minutes ago
 Twitter Labels Prominent French Media Corporations ..

Twitter Labels Prominent French Media Corporations as 'Publicly-Funded Media'

26 minutes ago
 Legislation discrete power of Parliament: Special ..

Legislation discrete power of Parliament: Special Assistant to the Prime Ministe ..

28 minutes ago
 Moscow Calls Words of UK, US, Canada Ambassadors o ..

Moscow Calls Words of UK, US, Canada Ambassadors on Kara-Murza's Sentence Interf ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.