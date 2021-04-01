UrduPoint.com
Macron Says Some Cafe Terraces, Cultural Venues To Open Mid-May

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 12:10 AM

Macron says some cafe terraces, cultural venues to open mid-May

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday said that some cultural venues and cafe terraces would reopen in mid-May, despite announcing new restrictions to battle Covid-19.

"Thanks to the vaccine, the way out of the crisis is emerging," he said in an address to the nation, adding that from mid-May some cultural venues and cafe terraces would reopen "under strict rules".

A Calendar would be drawn up for a full reopening of sports, leisure, hospitality and cultural facilities, he added.

