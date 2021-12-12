Macron says 'transition' to begin for N. Caledonia after referendum

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron said Sunday that "a period of transition" would begin for New Caledonia after voters overwhelmingly rejected independence, adding that "France was more beautiful" with the Pacific islands included.

"A period of transition is beginning. Free from the binary choice of 'Yes' or 'No', we must now build a common project, while recognising and respecting the dignity of everyone," he said, adding: "Tonight France is more beautiful because New Caledonia has decided to stay part of it."