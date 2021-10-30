UrduPoint.com

Macron Says UK 'credibility' At Stake In Brexit Rows: FT

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 30th October 2021 | 12:50 AM

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2021 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday said that Britain's "credibility" was on the line in post-Brexit rows on Northern Ireland and fishing rights, in an interview with the Financial Times.

"When you spend years negotiating a treaty and then a few months later you do the opposite of what was decided on the aspects that suit you the least, it is not a big sign of your credibility," he told the newspaper.

