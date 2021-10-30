Macron Says UK 'credibility' At Stake In Brexit Rows: FT
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2021 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday said that Britain's "credibility" was on the line in post-Brexit rows on Northern Ireland and fishing rights, in an interview with the Financial Times.
"When you spend years negotiating a treaty and then a few months later you do the opposite of what was decided on the aspects that suit you the least, it is not a big sign of your credibility," he told the newspaper.