UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Macron Says 'urgent Need' To Reform French Police

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Tue 08th December 2020 | 11:30 PM

Macron says 'urgent need' to reform French police

Paris, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2020 ) :President Emmanuel Macron has said there is "urgent" need to reform the French police following multiple allegations of brutality and complaints from officers about growing hostility from the public.

In a letter to a police union leader seen by AFP on Tuesday, Macron said he would call a meeting bringing together all sides in January to discuss how to improve relations between the police and communities.

"There is urgent need to act," Macron said in the letter to the Unite-SGP-FO police union, signalling his intent to personally take charge of a hot-button issue that has brought tens of thousands of protesters onto the streets in recent weeks.

The roundtable discussion, which will bring together police representatives, lawmakers and community leaders, will also address the police's longstanding complaints over working conditions, he said.

"France is held together by its police and gendarmes....we owe them support and protection, I will see to it," Macron wrote on Monday to union leader Yves Lefebvre.

In France, the issue of policing is the preserve of the interior minister.

But growing public distrust of the police, combined with increasing discontent in the ranks over long hours and rising anti-police violence, have put pressure on Macron to take action.

- Turning point - Footage of white officers beating up an unarmed black music producer in his studio last month acted as a turning point.

The images of the attack on Michel Zecler, who was stopped for not wearing a mask during the Covid-19 pandemic, fuelled longstanding allegations of racism in the force and amplified demonstrations against a bill that would have restricted filming of the police.

Macron's ruling LREM party has since promised to rewrite the controversial clause in its draft security law.

The four officers have been charged with assault and proferring racial slurs.

Other incidents caught on camera have shown police in Paris using violence to tear down a migrant camp.

- Racial profiling - In an interview last week with Brut, a video news portal aimed at young people, Macron called out the police on racial profiling.

"When you have a skin colour that is not white, you are stopped much more (by police). You are identified as a problem factor. And that cannot be justified," he said.

He announced plans to set up a website where people could file complaints of discrimination.

But he also lashed out at the violence against police during demonstrations over the security bill.

In his letter to Lefebvre, he said January's meeting would tackle seven areas that have been identified by interior minister Gerald Darmanin as areas for reform.

They are: police training, supervision, resources, the filming of on-duty police, inspections, staffing levels and the relations between the police and citizens.

Lefebvre had written to the president to complain over his remarks on racial profiling.

He argued that the issue was not one of police racism but of immigrants being housed by the authorities in the same high-rise housing estates over decades.

Related Topics

Attack Police Music Interior Minister France Young Paris Same January All From Housing

Recent Stories

UAE Government holds regular media briefing on cor ..

21 minutes ago

Oxford/Astra first to publish final-stage vaccine ..

15 minutes ago

Pfizer chief insists no corners cut on vaccine tes ..

15 minutes ago

US Backs Europe's Anti-Lukashenko Sanctions Until ..

15 minutes ago

Equities wait for Brexit, stimulus developments

23 minutes ago

Corals can bounce back from bleaching, if humans d ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.