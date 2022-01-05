UrduPoint.com

Macron Says Wants To Stand For Re-election But Hasn't Decided

Published January 05, 2022

Paris, Jan 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron wants to stand for a second term in April presidential elections but will only declare his intentions once he is sure, he said in an interview with the Le Parisien newspaper published Tuesday.

"I want to," Macron told the paper when asked if he planned to stand. "Once the health situation allows it and I have made everything clear -- inside myself and with respect to the political equation -- I will say what it (the decision) is."

