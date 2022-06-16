UrduPoint.com

Macron, Scholz And Draghi Headed To Kyiv By Train

Umer Jamshaid Published June 16, 2022 | 10:50 AM

Kyiv, Ukraine, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi left Poland on Thursday onboard a train bound for Kyiv, an AFP reporter said.

The three leaders left in the morning, according an AFP video, which showed the trio sitting together in a train compartment.

It is the first time that the leaders of the three European Union countries have visited Kyiv since Russia's February 24 invasion of Ukraine.

They are due to meet Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and the visit comes as Kyiv is pushing for membership of the EU.

