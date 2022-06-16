UrduPoint.com

Macron, Scholz, Draghi Arrive In Kyiv

Sumaira FH Published June 16, 2022 | 12:20 PM

Macron, Scholz, Draghi arrive in Kyiv

Kyiv, Ukraine, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2022 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi arrived in Kyiv on Thursday, an AFP reporter travelling with the trio said.

AFP images showed the leaders descend from the train onto a platform in the Ukrainian capital.

Asked by a journalist why he had come to Ukraine, Macron said: "For a message of European unity".

It is their first trip to Ukraine since the Russian invasion of the country launched on February 24.

The trio is due to meet President Volodymyr Zelensky.

The visit comes as Ukraine is pushing to be given official candidate status to join the European Union.

Macron said the visit is meant to show "support" to Ukraine "both for the present and the future." The trio had travelled onboard a special train that left Poland in the early hours of Thursday.

German media said they had met "in the night" in Poland's south-eastern city of Rzeszow, which has an international airport.

They arrived separately and met on board shortly after the train's departure.

The French leader had just finished a visit to Moldova, one of Ukraine's neighbours.

Other Western leaders have also visited Kyiv in recent weeks, after the Russian army retreated from its advance on the Ukrainian capital at the start of its invasion.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Army Ukraine Russia German European Union Visit Rzeszow Poland Moldova February Media From Unity Foods Limited Airport

Recent Stories

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif lauds the oil tanker ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif lauds the oil tanker driver who saved countless li ..

9 minutes ago
 Lahore Qalandars gift a brand new car to their ski ..

Lahore Qalandars gift a brand new car to their skipper Shaheen Shah Afridi

58 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 June 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 16th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 16th June 2022

3 hours ago
 Rs 23.83b allocated for industrial sector

Rs 23.83b allocated for industrial sector

12 hours ago
 Farmers welcome Rs 53.19 bln allocation for agri s ..

Farmers welcome Rs 53.19 bln allocation for agri sector

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.