Macron, Scholz Meet In Bid To Defuse Paris-Berlin Tensions

Published October 26, 2022

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron hosted German Chancellor Olaf Scholz for lunch Wednesday, with the leaders hoping to pare back differences on energy and defence and revitalise the European Union's key double act.

Both leaders were all smiles as Scholz climbed out of his black Mercedes in the courtyard of the Elysee Palace to shake hands, although the German appeared to sidestep Macron's attempts to put an arm around him.

Hackles have been raised on both sides since Russia's invasion of Ukraine -- less than three months after Scholz took office last December -- prompted crisis decisions taken under the pressure of the war and its knock-on effects.

Berlin's move to spend up to 200 billion Euros ($200 billion) subsidising soaring gas prices and refusal to consider an EU-wide energy price cap nettled Paris and other European capitals, who fear the effect on their energy costs.

And France also sees commitments to cooperate on defence procurement floundering, given Germany's plans for a shared missile shield with other NATO nations using American equipment.

Longer-term projects to jointly develop new fighter jets and tanks also face reluctance from big arms companies, which has worsened since war broke out.

The depth of the differences was laid bare by the recent delay to a regular joint cabinet meeting between Paris and Berlin, which would have been Scholz's first as chancellor.

And limited expectations for Wednesday's talks were clear from the schedule released by Macron's Elysee Palace office, which did not provide for a joint press conference.

"The two leaders will continue their talks on defence, the economy and energy with the aim of strengthening Franco-German cooperation," the presidency said in a statement.

