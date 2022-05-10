UrduPoint.com

Macron, Scholz Show Ukraine Their 'full Support': AFP

Umer Jamshaid Published May 10, 2022 | 02:10 AM

Macron, Scholz show Ukraine their 'full support': AFP

Berlin, May 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2022 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz showed Ukraine their "full support" on Monday as they visited Berlin's symbolically important Brandenburg Gate, illuminated in Ukraine's national colours, AFP saw.

Asked about the message he intended to send with the leaders' act, Macron replied "full support for Ukraine" as he and Scholz approached around 200 people gathered nearby.

Some were draped in Ukraine's blue and yellow national colours and chanted "Mariupol", a southeastern Ukrainian city devastated by Russian strikes.

The Brandenburg Gate formed a central part of the wall that separated east and west Berlin. It symbolised the Cold War's "Iron Curtain" that divided the world into capitalist and communist blocs.

Some Ukrainians in the crowd criticised the French and German governments for being too close with Russia, which invaded its neighbour on February 24.

"I would like to see more courage," Tania, a 40-year-old doctor who has lived in Germany for 25 years, told AFP.

"I understand they (Macron and Scholz) fear for their own citizens, but we mustn't underestimate Russia," she said, adding that Moscow could attack Poland or the Baltic states next.

"People in the West are scared because of soaring prices and the fear of a third world war."Scholz in particular has come under fire for arms deliveries to Ukraine deemed insufficient and Germany's reliance on Russian energy imports.

Related Topics

Attack Fire World Ukraine Moscow Russia German Doctor Germany Berlin Mariupol Poland February World War

Recent Stories

One dead, more than a dozen injured in Austria tra ..

One dead, more than a dozen injured in Austria train accident: news agency

2 hours ago
 Sri Lanka's day of violence: key flashpoints

Sri Lanka's day of violence: key flashpoints

2 hours ago
 Moscow marks Victory Day in shadow of Ukraine conf ..

Moscow marks Victory Day in shadow of Ukraine conflict

2 hours ago
 Shots fired from Sri Lanka PM residence under sieg ..

Shots fired from Sri Lanka PM residence under siege

2 hours ago
 Ukraine EU bid could take 'decades', warns Macron

Ukraine EU bid could take 'decades', warns Macron

2 hours ago
 Prince Charles to stand in for Queen at UK parliam ..

Prince Charles to stand in for Queen at UK parliament opening

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.