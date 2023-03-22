UrduPoint.com

Macron Seeks Fresh Start After Bruising Pensions Fight

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 22, 2023 | 09:30 AM

Macron seeks fresh start after bruising pensions fight

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :President Emmanuel Macron will go live on television Wednesday, hoping to heal deep divisions across France caused by a brutal fight over his pensions reform that has dented his popularity.

With four years to go in his second mandate, Macron will also be looking to give his government fresh momentum as it reels from the political fallout of his decision to ram the reform plan through the National Assembly without a vote.

The interview comes against a backdrop of smouldering tensions in the streets, with hundreds of demonstrators arrested and police officers accused of stifling legitimate protest.

Before breaking his silence in a live television interview scheduled for 1:00 pm (1200 GMT) on Wednesday, Macron spent most of Tuesday talking to ministers, advisors and other political heavyweights about the way forward.

People involved in the discussions told AFP that Macron has already ruled out any radical break with the political status quo.

There will be no new prime minister to replace the incumbent Elisabeth Borne, no dissolution of the National Assembly and no referendum on the pensions reform which raised the retirement age to 64 years from 62.

