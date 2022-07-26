UrduPoint.com

Macron Seeks To Calm Concerns Over Paris 2024 Olympics

Published July 26, 2022

Macron seeks to calm concerns over Paris 2024 Olympics

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday met senior ministers to calm concerns that preparations for the Paris 2024 Olympics are beset by security and budget worries, almost two years to the day before the sporting extravaganza opens.

The Olympics should be a centrepiece of the freshly re-elected Macron's second term, projecting an image of a France comfortable in its modern identity and open to the world.

But as the opening ceremony on July 26, 2024 draws closer, concerns have grown not just over costs but also security preparations.

France's reputation as a reliable host of sporting events took a major battering following the chaos that marred the Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid in Paris on May 28, which critics blamed on heavy-handed policing.

A particular subject of anxiety is the ambitious vision -- in a typical Macron flourish -- of an opening ceremony which will not take place as is customary in the athletics stadium, but as a flotilla down the River Seine.

The meeting at the Elysee Palace included key ministers such as Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin and sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera as well as the head of the Paris organising committee, the three-time Olympic slalom canoe champion Tony Estanguet.

"The president emphasised that we are only 24 months away from the Olympics, and constant mobilisation is needed," said a presidential official, asking not to be named.

Organisers also revealed their official slogan -- "Games Wide Open" -- and said 13 million tickets will be sold for the Olympics and Paralympics, with nearly half of those reserved for the public set to be sold at less than 50 Euros ($51).

Macron also met International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach after the gathering, the Elysee said.

- 'Very tight' - Paris mayor Anne Hidalgo and Paris region boss Valerie Pecresse were not invited. Both were unsuccessful candidates in the April presidential election, and on Friday issued a joint statement complaining about being excluded.

The Olympics organising committee COJO has a budget of four billion euros, as does its partner organisation SOLIDEO, which is charged with building the peripheral infrastructure.

But rising inflation means savings have to be made and so far not enough sponsors have been found to plug the gaps.

"Everything is very tight concerning the budget," said a source close to the issue who asked not to be named, adding the extent of the challenge would be clear in the autumn.

The Elysee official said that a "dialogue had now started" with the International Olympic Committee over where savings can be made.

Security is a particular headache, especially as the vision of the Games is to hold many events in the centre of Paris. This includes events around the Eiffel Tower and the central Place de la Concorde, which is close to the president's Elysee Palace.

In addition to the French security forces, over 20,000 private security agents need to be hired to ensure the Games can proceed.

