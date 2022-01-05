UrduPoint.com

Macron Sparks Backlash After Warning France's Unvaccinated

Published January 05, 2022

Paris, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday faced anger from opponents and chaos in parliament after warning French people not yet vaccinated against Covid-19 that they would be squeezed out of key aspects of life.

Macron, who has not yet formally declared his candidacy for re-election in April, came under fire from challengers already in the race, accusing him of overstepping the line with his remarks.

The uproar prompted a new delay to legislation aimed at tightening France's Covid rules at a time when the country is facing record daily infection rates fuelled by the Omicron strain of the virus.

"As for the non-vaccinated, I really want to piss them off," he told Le Parisien newspaper in an interview, using the French verb "emmerder".

Derived from the word "merde" which means "shit", the word is considered vulgar slang in France.

This would mean "limiting as much as possible their access to activities in social life," he added.

"We have to tell (the unvaccinated)... you will no longer be able to go to the restaurant. You will no longer be able to go for a coffee, you will no longer be able to go to the theatre. You will no longer be able to go to the cinema," the president said.

"If your freedom threatens others' freedom, you become irresponsible. And irresponsible people are no longer citizens," Macron added.

According to government figures, 91 percent of French over-18s are fully vaccinated.

