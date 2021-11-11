UrduPoint.com

Macron Tells Harris France-US Cooperation 'absolutely Critical'

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Thu 11th November 2021 | 02:00 AM

Macron tells Harris France-US cooperation 'absolutely critical'

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday told visiting US Vice President Kamala Harris that cooperation between France and the United States was "absolutely critical" following a row over the cancellation of an Australian submarine contract.

"We do share the view that we are the beginning of a new era. Our cooperation is absolutely critical for this era," Macron told Harris, who replied that France and the US have "always found great success because of shared values and shared priorities."

Related Topics

France United States Share

Recent Stories

Minister-President of Belgium&#039;s Wallonia hail ..

Minister-President of Belgium&#039;s Wallonia hails UAE’s strategies to invest ..

7 minutes ago
 UAE close to winning Jiu-Jitsu World Championship ..

UAE close to winning Jiu-Jitsu World Championship title for second consecutive y ..

1 hour ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with business leaders t ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with business leaders to explore future opportunities ..

2 hours ago
 UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Saudi Arabia&#039;s southern region with b ..

2 hours ago
 Mitchell, Neesham star as New Zealand down England ..

Mitchell, Neesham star as New Zealand down England to reach World Cup final

1 hour ago
 Mitchell stars as New Zealand down England to reac ..

Mitchell stars as New Zealand down England to reach T20 World Cup final

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.