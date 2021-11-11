Macron tells Harris France-US cooperation 'absolutely critical'

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday told visiting US Vice President Kamala Harris that cooperation between France and the United States was "absolutely critical" following a row over the cancellation of an Australian submarine contract.

"We do share the view that we are the beginning of a new era. Our cooperation is absolutely critical for this era," Macron told Harris, who replied that France and the US have "always found great success because of shared values and shared priorities."