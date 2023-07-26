Open Menu

Macron Tells New Caledonia Separatists To Accept Pro-France Votes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 26, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Macron tells New Caledonia separatists to accept pro-France votes

Noumea, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :President Emmanuel Macron warned Wednesday that separatist sentiment could lead to violence in New Caledonia, as he urged the pro-independence camp to accept a string of votes to stay part of France.

On a landmark visit following three referendums that have rejected secession -- the latest hotly disputed by the indigenous Kanak pro-independence population -- Macron insisted the Pacific archipelago's future was within France.

"Taking refuge in separatism actually means choosing the risk of violence today or tomorrow," the president said, in a land that was rocked by violent pro-independence protests in the 1980s.

France vowed in the Noumea Accord of 1998 to gradually give more political power to its territory.

Under the agreement, New Caledonia held three referendums in the past five years over its ties with France -- all rejecting independence.

In the first two, the vote was between 53 and 57 percent in favour of remaining part of France.

But pro-independence Kanaks boycotted the third and last referendum in December 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic -- and they rejected its 97 percent vote against independence.

"After these three referendums, I do not underestimate the disappointed hopes of those who backed a completely different project," Macron told a gathering at a square in the capital Noumea.

"But I say to them all, together we all have to have the grace to accept these results and to build the future together," Macron said.

