UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Macron Tightens Grip Ahead Of 2022 Challenge

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sat 04th July 2020 | 12:00 AM

Macron tightens grip ahead of 2022 challenge

Paris, July 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :By replacing his popular prime minister with a little-known bureaucrat, French President Emmanuel Macron has signalled that he intends to tighten the reins on government ahead of a bid for reelection in 2022, analysts say.

Macron anointed Jean Castex to take over from Edouard Philippe, whose popularity rose as the public face of France's coronavirus response even as the president lost support and his party suffered a humiliating rout in local government elections.

"And the new prime minister is.... #EmmanuelMacron," analyst Jean Garrigues of the University of Orleans tweeted after the surprise appointment of Castex on Friday.

The move, he told AFP, was Macron's way "to reclaim the dominant spot in the executive couple" after long butting heads on policy with Philippe.

Contrary to expectations that Macron would choose from the left of the political spectrum to appease widespread concern over his social agenda, the president looked to the right.

The new premier, like his predecessor, comes from the rightwing Republicans party of former Nicolas Sarkozy, who Castex had served as deputy chief of staff.

But, importantly, he is "a complete unknown quantity politically," according Mujtaba Rahman, managing director for Europe of the Eurasia Group political risk consultancy.

"President Emmanuel Macron has decided, in effect, to be his own prime minister for the last two years of his mandate," Rahman said.

Castex "will be the manager and de-facto chief of staff while Macron takes direct control of government in a lightning attempt to create a new record which he can present to the electorate in 2022."

Related Topics

Prime Minister Europe France Orleans From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Pakistan Post to use alternative routing plan for ..

4 minutes ago

Unable to understand what more relaxation Maryam w ..

4 minutes ago

Belarus Long-Time Leader Lukashenko to Face Unprec ..

4 minutes ago

DC orders to remain alert for coping flood threat

4 minutes ago

Defence lawyers allowed to examine MH17 wreckage

4 minutes ago

PHA DG reviews beautification work on Ring Road

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.