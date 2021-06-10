UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Macron To Announce Sahel Troop Cut: Sources

Faizan Hashmi 10 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 06:20 PM

Macron to announce Sahel troop cut: sources

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron is set to announce Thursday a partial withdrawal of French troops in the Sahel region of Africa, particularly in Mali, three sources told AFP.

The issue is set to be discussed at a defence council meeting ahead of a rare press conference by Macron later in the day, the sources said, asking not to be identified by name.

The French army declined to comment when contacted for comment by AFP.

Related Topics

Africa Army Mali

Recent Stories

Amitabh Bachchan warns people of spreading Covid-1 ..

27 minutes ago

6 startups partner with corporates through Dubai S ..

30 minutes ago

Murad Raas announces new timings for schools acros ..

48 minutes ago

Today PSL Match 16 Karachi Kings Vs. Multan Sultan ..

58 minutes ago

Fujairah Crown Prince briefed about plans, project ..

1 hour ago

TECNO to hold a Tech Talk Show for the launch of t ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.