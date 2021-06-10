Macron to announce Sahel troop cut: sources

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2021 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron is set to announce Thursday a partial withdrawal of French troops in the Sahel region of Africa, particularly in Mali, three sources told AFP.

The issue is set to be discussed at a defence council meeting ahead of a rare press conference by Macron later in the day, the sources said, asking not to be identified by name.

The French army declined to comment when contacted for comment by AFP.