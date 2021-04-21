UrduPoint.com
Macron To Attend Funeral Of Slain Chadian Leader: Spokesman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 21st April 2021 | 05:20 PM

Macron to attend funeral of slain Chadian leader: spokesman

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2021 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron is to attend the funeral of slain Chadian leader Idriss Deby Itno on Friday, the government spokesman said, underlining France's support for the late strongman.

"The president paid tribute to him at the cabinet meeting and will go to his funeral at the end of the week," Gabriel Attal told reporters at a press conference after a weekly cabinet meeting.

