Macron to avoid 'unjustifiable delays' in Covid vaccinations

Paris, , 2020 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :President Emmanuel Macron vowed Thursday to avoid "unjustifiable delays" in efforts to immunise the French against Covid-19 following criticism over the slow pace of the inoculation campaign.

But in his New Year's address to the nation Macron also struck a somewhat defensive note, saying he would let "no-one play with the safety" of the vaccination drive.