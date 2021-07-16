Macron to host new international conference on Lebanon Aug 4

(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron will host a new international conference on Lebanon next month on the first anniversary of the Beirut port explosion, after premier designate Saad Hariri gave up trying to form a government, the foreign ministry announced Friday.

Macron will organise the conference on August 4 with the help of the United Nations, "to respond to the needs of the Lebenese whose situation is deteriorating every day," it said in a statement.