Macron To Host New International Conference On Lebanon Aug 4

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Fri 16th July 2021 | 12:40 PM

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2021 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron will host a new international conference on Lebanon next month on the first anniversary of the Beirut port explosion, after premier designate Saad Hariri gave up trying to form a government, the foreign ministry announced Friday.

Macron will organise the conference on August 4 with the help of the United Nations, "to respond to the needs of the Lebenese whose situation is deteriorating every day," it said in a statement.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

