Macron to speak as anger smoulders over pension reform

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron will give a televised interview, his office said Tuesday, after his government fended off two no-confidence votes in parliament after a controversial pensions overhaul that has sparked mass protests.

Macron's government used a constitutional measure to adopt the reform, which pushes back the retirement age to 64 from 62, without a vote in the lower-house National Assembly, sparking claims of a "denial of democracy" by angry demonstrators.

His office said he would go live to answer questions by journalists from broadcasters TF1 and France 2 at 1:00 pm (1200 GMT) on Wednesday, having largely remained silent on the pension changes in the weeks leading up to the stormy parliament session where it was pushed through last week.

On Monday, the government survived two no-confidence motions lodged by opposition groups, with one failing by just nine votes in the 577-seat National Assembly.

The official adoption of the reform on Tuesday appears unlikely to defuse the biggest domestic crisis since Macron's re-election last year, with daily protests in cities around the country that have on occasion turned violent.

More than 100 people were arrested in Paris alone on Monday night in tense standoffs between protesters and security forces, police said.

Similar scenes were reported in other French cities, including Dijon and Strasbourg -- where protesters smashed the windows of a department store, AFP correspondents said.

Macron is set to meet with his Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne on Tuesday, as well as the president of the Assembly, Yael Braun-Pivet of his centrist Renaissance party, and the right-wing president of the Senate, Gerard Larcher.

He will then meet with Renaissance lawmakers in the evening, his office said, as opponents said the protests would continue.