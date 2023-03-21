UrduPoint.com

Macron To Speak As Anger Smoulders Over Pension Reform

Umer Jamshaid Published March 21, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Macron to speak as anger smoulders over pension reform

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2023 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron will give a televised interview, his office said Tuesday, after his government fended off two no-confidence votes in parliament after a controversial pensions overhaul that has sparked mass protests.

Macron's government used a constitutional measure to adopt the reform, which pushes back the retirement age to 64 from 62, without a vote in the lower-house National Assembly, sparking claims of a "denial of democracy" by angry demonstrators.

His office said he would go live to answer questions by journalists from broadcasters TF1 and France 2 at 1:00 pm (1200 GMT) on Wednesday, having largely remained silent on the pension changes in the weeks leading up to the stormy parliament session where it was pushed through last week.

On Monday, the government survived two no-confidence motions lodged by opposition groups, with one failing by just nine votes in the 577-seat National Assembly.

The official adoption of the reform on Tuesday appears unlikely to defuse the biggest domestic crisis since Macron's re-election last year, with daily protests in cities around the country that have on occasion turned violent.

More than 100 people were arrested in Paris alone on Monday night in tense standoffs between protesters and security forces, police said.

Similar scenes were reported in other French cities, including Dijon and Strasbourg -- where protesters smashed the windows of a department store, AFP correspondents said.

Macron is set to meet with his Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne on Tuesday, as well as the president of the Assembly, Yael Braun-Pivet of his centrist Renaissance party, and the right-wing president of the Senate, Gerard Larcher.

He will then meet with Renaissance lawmakers in the evening, his office said, as opponents said the protests would continue.

Related Topics

Assembly National Assembly Senate Prime Minister Police Parliament Democracy Vote France Dijon Strasbourg Paris From Government Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE condemns statements by Israeli Minister of Fin ..

UAE condemns statements by Israeli Minister of Finance denying existence of Pale ..

14 minutes ago
 Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque prepares to welcome Holy ..

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque prepares to welcome Holy Month of Ramadan

15 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Namibian President on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate Namibian President on Independence Day

30 minutes ago
 IHC orders police to produce Hassan Niazi within 2 ..

IHC orders police to produce Hassan Niazi within 24 hours

49 minutes ago
 PDM demands strict action against PTI over attack ..

PDM demands strict action against PTI over attack on Judicial Complex

1 hour ago
 Sheikha Fatima congratulates all mothers on their ..

Sheikha Fatima congratulates all mothers on their Day

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.