Macron to speak to Putin over Ukraine on Saturday: Paris

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2022 ) :France's President Emmanuel Macron will speak to his Russian opposite number Vladimir Putin on Saturday amid mounting fears Moscow will invade Ukraine, the French presidency said.

Western leaders including Macron, US President Joe Biden and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz "affirmed their support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity" during crisis talks on Friday, the French presidency said in a statement.