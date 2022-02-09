Macron urges 'firm' dialogue with Russia on Ukraine crisis

Berlin, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron called on Tuesday for "firm" dialogue with Russia to resolve the Ukraine crisis, in talks with his German and Polish counterparts in Berlin.

After two days of shuttle diplomacy in Moscow and Kyiv, Macron told reporters: "We must find ways and means together to engage in a firm dialogue with Russia," which he called the "only path to peace in Ukraine".