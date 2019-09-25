Macron urges Iran, US to pursue negotiations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

United Nations, United States, Sept 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday urged Iran and the United States to pursue negotiations, as he struggled to arrange a historic encounter between their presidents at the United Nations.

"Now more than ever is the time for negotiations among Iran, the United States, the signatories of the JCPOA and regional powers, centered on the region's security and stability," Macron told the United Nations, referring to the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran.