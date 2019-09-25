UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Macron Urges Iran, US To Pursue Negotiations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 01:11 AM

Macron urges Iran, US to pursue negotiations

United Nations, United States, Sept 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2019 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday urged Iran and the United States to pursue negotiations, as he struggled to arrange a historic encounter between their presidents at the United Nations.

"Now more than ever is the time for negotiations among Iran, the United States, the signatories of the JCPOA and regional powers, centered on the region's security and stability," Macron told the United Nations, referring to the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran.

Related Topics

United Nations Iran Nuclear United States 2015

Recent Stories

1,842 Emirati voters abroad cast votes in FNC Elec ..

1 hour ago

Prime Minister , Ethiopian President discuss ways ..

1 hour ago

Circular debt growth brought down to Rs 18b from R ..

29 minutes ago

Scientific innovation paves way for promising futu ..

1 hour ago

UAE participates in meeting on human rights in occ ..

2 hours ago

Lebanon on Verge of Grain Crisis Due to Instabilit ..

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.