Macron urges US and UK to stop blocking vaccine exports

Porto, Portugal, May 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron said Friday he was ready to discuss waiving Covid-19 vaccine patents but more important was the US and UK ending export restrictions on vaccines and their raw materials.

"Today, the Anglo-Saxons block many of these ingredients and vaccines," he told reporters as he arrived at a summit in Porto, defending Europe's record as an exporter of doses.

"Today 100 percent of the vaccines produced in the United States are for the American market."