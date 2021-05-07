UrduPoint.com
Macron Urges US And UK To Stop Blocking Vaccine Exports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 days ago Fri 07th May 2021 | 08:00 PM

Macron urges US and UK to stop blocking vaccine exports

Porto, Portugal, May 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron said Friday he was ready to discuss waiving Covid-19 vaccine patents but more important was the US and UK ending export restrictions on vaccines and their raw materials.

"Today, the Anglo-Saxons block many of these ingredients and vaccines," he told reporters as he arrived at a summit in Porto, defending Europe's record as an exporter of doses.

"Today 100 percent of the vaccines produced in the United States are for the American market."

