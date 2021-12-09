UrduPoint.com

Macron Visits French Town Vichy, Still Under WWII Shadow

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 09th December 2021 | 02:00 AM

Macron visits French town Vichy, still under WWII shadow

Vichy, France, Dec 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :French leader Emmanuel Macron visited the seat of the French collaborationist government during World War II on Wednesday, becoming the first president to step foot in the town of Vichy in more than 60 years.

The head of state marked a minute's silence in front of a memorial to victims of a notorious round-up of 6,500 Jews in 1942 in the company of famed French Nazi hunters Beate and Serge Klarsfeld.

"It's an emotional moment and a relief to see a president come to Vichy," Serge Klarsfeld said afterwards.

Macron's visit comes at a time of national debate over the legacy of collaborationist leader Philippe Petain, as well as appeals from local Vichy officials for the picturesque town to be freed from its association with one of the country's most sombre periods.

Far-right pundit and presidential candidate Eric Zemmour has recently reprised his previous statements that Petain saved French Jews by deporting foreign Jews instead to Nazi concentration camps -- sparking the ire of Holocaust historians and campaigners.

Aides to Macron insisted that his trip was not intended as a response to Zemmour, but the president said in an interview on Wednesday that "Vichy takes us back to history. This history was lived and has been written by historians. Let us not manipulate it, shake it up or revise it." The 43-year-old, who is expected to seek re-election in April, also heard complaints from locals in Vichy about their struggles with the legacy of Petain's decision to set up his government in the town and collaborate with the Nazis after France's military defeat in 1940.

Local mayor Frederic Aguilera from the right-wing Republicans party said he wished the widely used expression "Vichy regime" would disappear.

"We feel every day the weight of words, the weight of an unfair stigmatisation. Vichy remains associated with France's shame, Vichy is France's shame," he said during a ceremony with Macron.

The town in central France to the north of Clermont Ferrand is also home to popular natural spas and is seeking to market itself as a wellness and beauty destination.

Related Topics

France Company Visit Vichy April Market World War Jew From Government Weight

Recent Stories

Triumph of Innovation Impact Report launched at Ex ..

Triumph of Innovation Impact Report launched at Expo Dubai

1 hour ago
 Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi releases the find ..

Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi releases the findings of its GHG Emissions Inve ..

1 hour ago
 UAE University registered a patent for an electric ..

UAE University registered a patent for an electric mask to get rid of viruses

1 hour ago
 UAE, Singapore can play crucial role in driving GC ..

UAE, Singapore can play crucial role in driving GCC-ASEAN economic cooperation

1 hour ago
 UAE, Poland join forces to strengthen economic coo ..

UAE, Poland join forces to strengthen economic cooperation, boost exports

2 hours ago
 UAE, Saudi Arabia stress keenness to enhance strat ..

UAE, Saudi Arabia stress keenness to enhance strategic cooperation: Joint Statem ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.