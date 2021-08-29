(@FahadShabbir)

Mosul, Iraq, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2021 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron on Sunday visited the Islamic State jihadist group's former Iraqi stronghold Mosul, a day after vowing to keep troops in the country.

In a speech at the devastated city's Church of Our Lady of the Hour, which the UN's cultural agency UNESCO is working to restore, Macron urged Iraq's religious communities to "work together" to rebuild the country.

"We will bring back a (French) consulate and schools," he pledged, while criticising the pace of reconstruction in Mosul, where IS fought its last urban battle, as "too slow".