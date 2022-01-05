Macron vows to 'hassle until the end' non-vaccinated French

Paris, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday warned people in France not yet vaccinated against Covid-19 that he would cause them trouble by limiting access to key aspects of life in the country.

"As for the non-vaccinated, I really want to hassle them. And we will continue to do this, to the end. This is the strategy," he told the Le Parisien newspaper in an interview, adding this would mean "limiting as much as possible their access to activities in social life".