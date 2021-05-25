UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Macron Wants Belarus Opposition To Join G7 Summit: Presidency Sources

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 03:30 PM

Macron wants Belarus opposition to join G7 summit: presidency sources

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2021 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron is in favour of inviting Belarus opposition politicians to next month's G7 summit if the British meeting hosts agree, people close to the presidency said on Tuesday.

The proposal comes amid outrage in Europe over Belarus's diversion of a Ryanair flight on Sunday and arrest of a dissident journalist on board.

Earlier Tuesday, exiled Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya called on the G7 and the US to ramp up pressure on Belarus's strongman leader Alexander Lukashenko.

Lukashenko sparked international outrage by dispatching a fighter jet Sunday to intercept a flight from Athens to Vilnius carrying blogger Roman Protasevich, 26, and his partner Sofia Sapega The forced landing of the plane in the Belarus capital Minsk over a supposed bomb threat led several EU-based airlines to opt out of flying over Belarusian airspace.

In a call with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan, Tikhanovskaya "called on the United States to isolate the regime and pressure it through sanctions," she said on Twitter.

Separately, in a post on her Telegram channel, Tikhanovskaya said that she asked for the opposition to be invited to next month's G7 summit in Britain's Carbis Bay.

Tikhanovskaya also suggested discussions at the G7 summit "with the participation of the Belarusian democratic forces" and called for an international conference to resolve the political crisis that erupted in Belarus last year after disputed elections.

leb-jh/cb/yad

Related Topics

Europe Twitter Minsk Sofia Athens Vilnius Belarus United States Sunday Post From Opposition

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,672 new COVID-19 cases, 1,630 reco ..

24 minutes ago

Barcelona Residents Protesting Against Eviction Cl ..

46 seconds ago

French shares close 0.35 pct higher

48 seconds ago

Russia Puts 2 Ex-Police Officers in Prison for Mai ..

50 seconds ago

Polish Flag Carrier to Avoid Belarusian Airspace A ..

51 seconds ago

Kremlin Believes Accusations Against Russia Over R ..

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.