UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Macron Wants European Parliament Back In Strasbourg

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 29th September 2020 | 11:10 PM

Macron wants European Parliament back in Strasbourg

Vilnius, Sept 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2020 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron called Tuesday for the European Parliament to return to its seat in Strasbourg as soon as possible after meetings were moved to Brussels amid the coronavirus outbreak.

"I strongly defend the idea that the European Parliament should meet in Strasbourg," Macron told students in Vilnius on the second day of a Lithuanian visit.

"If we accept that the European Parliament meets only in Brussels we are screwed, because in ten years everything will be in Brussels. And people will be talking only among themselves in Brussels. This is not the idea of Europe," he insisted.

On Monday, European Parliament speaker David Sassoli said MEPs will not be returning to Strasbourg just yet, despite a plea from Macron for an October 5-8 session to be held in the usual place.

The parliament has its headquarters in the eastern French city, where MEPs usually based in Brussels travel every month for 12 plenary sessions a year.

These have been held exclusively in Brussels, where the parliament also has a chamber, since March due to concerns over spreading the virus.

Sassoli said Monday that parliament's return to Strasbourg had been agreed "once the conditions allow".

This would not be next week, however, "given the increased rate of transmission of the virus in France, including in Bas-Rhin" where Strasbourg is located.

Related Topics

Europe Parliament France Visit Brussels Strasbourg Vilnius David Chamber March October From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Rulers of Emirates send condolences on death of Am ..

28 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan grieved over death of Am ..

23 minutes ago

Punjab University to start face-to-face classes fr ..

23 minutes ago

Chinese varsity sends 30,000 face masks to Punjab ..

23 minutes ago

Governor Punjab meets Amanullah Khan Yasinzai

23 minutes ago

Breonna Taylor's Family Demands Complete, Unedited ..

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.