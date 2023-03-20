UrduPoint.com

Macron Wants Pensions Reform To Complete 'democratic Journey'

Umer Jamshaid Published March 20, 2023 | 08:30 AM

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2023 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron wants his pensions reform, to "go to the end of its democratic journey", said a statement from his office sent to AFP.

The controversial legislation, which has led to months of protests in parliament and on the streets, will be adopted in parliament Monday unless either of two motions of no-confidence in the government passes.

"After months of political and social consultation and more than 170 hours of debate which resulted in the vote of a compromise text between the (two parliamentary chambers)...", Macron had expressed his wish "that the text on pensions can go to the end of its democratic journey with respect for all".

Macron's reform raises the legal retirement age from 62 to 64 as well as increasing the number of years people must pay into the system to receive a full pension.

The government's decision last week to resort to Article 49.

3 of the constitution to force the bill through parliament without a vote has prompted anger in the streets after weeks of mostly peaceful protests and strikes against the plans.

Reacting to acts of intimidation against deputies backing the government's reform and violent protests that included attacks on official buildings this weekend, the statement from Macron's office added that the president backed government measures to protect elected representatives.

Two leading members of the right-wing Republicans party, whose leader has said they will not support the no-confidence motions, reported threats and intimidation against them Sunday.

If the no-confidence motions against the government fall, as most observers expect will happen, left-wing deputies have said they will appeal to the Constitutional Council, to challenge the way the government forced through the reform.

