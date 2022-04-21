UrduPoint.com

Macron Warns Le Pen Risks 'civil War' With Headscarf Ban

Muhammad Irfan Published April 21, 2022 | 09:10 AM

Macron warns Le Pen risks 'civil war' with headscarf ban

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron warned Wednesday that his far-right rival Marine Le Pen risked sparking a "civil war" if she was elected and implemented her plans to ban the Muslim headscarf in public.

During a televised presidential debate, Le Pen confirmed that she stood by her controversial idea of banning the headscarf, which she called "a uniform imposed by Muslims", but she said she was not "fighting against Islam".

Macron responded: "You are going to cause a civil war if you do that. I say this sincerely.

"France, the home of the Enlightenment and universalism, will become the first country in the world to ban religious symbols in public spaces. That's what you're proposing, it doesn't make sense," he continued.

"You're proposing how many policemen to go running after a headscarf or a kippa or a religious symbol?" Le Pen initially sought to play down the importance of the ban when asked about it, saying it was "causing excitement in the media these last few days although it is just one part of a whole".

"What I want to do is fight against Islamism because, unlike what you say, I haven't forgotten that there is terrorism, I haven't forgotten that there are Islamists," she said, addressing Macron.

"I think we need to introduce a law against Islamist ideology. I'm not fighting against a religion, I'm not against islam, which is a religion that has a place (in France)," she added.

"I'm fighting against Islamist ideology which is way of thinking that undermines the foundations of our republic, which undermines equality between men and women, undermines secularism, undermines democracy," she said.

Related Topics

World Democracy France Women Muslim Media

Recent Stories

US Designates Russian Cryptocurrency Mining Compan ..

US Designates Russian Cryptocurrency Mining Company Bitriver, 10 Subsidiaries - ..

9 hours ago
 New US Sanctions Target Russian Tycoon Malofeyev, ..

New US Sanctions Target Russian Tycoon Malofeyev, Transkapitalbank - Treasury De ..

9 hours ago
 US Places Visa Restrictions on 635 Russian Nationa ..

US Places Visa Restrictions on 635 Russian Nationals, 3 Officials - Treasury Dep ..

10 hours ago
 Demos against anti-people policies of IIOJK author ..

Demos against anti-people policies of IIOJK authorities

10 hours ago
 Canada's Freeland Storms Out of G20 Meetings Over ..

Canada's Freeland Storms Out of G20 Meetings Over Russia's Participation - State ..

10 hours ago
 Bulgarian President Says Country Ready to Renew Re ..

Bulgarian President Says Country Ready to Renew Recovery Program for Ukrainian T ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.