Macron welcomes New Caledonia referendum result with 'gratitude'

Paris, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2020 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday he was grateful to New Caledonian voters for rejecting independence from France.

Macron welcomed the result of a referendum in the South Pacific French territory with a "deep feeling of gratitude", he said in a speech from the Elysee palace, after more than 53 percent of voters rejected breaking away from France.