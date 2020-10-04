UrduPoint.com
Macron Welcomes New Caledonia Referendum Result With 'gratitude'

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Sun 04th October 2020 | 07:10 PM

Macron welcomes New Caledonia referendum result with 'gratitude'

Paris, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2020 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron said on Sunday he was grateful to New Caledonian voters for rejecting independence from France.

Macron welcomed the result of a referendum in the South Pacific French territory with a "deep feeling of gratitude", he said in a speech from the Elysee palace, after more than 53 percent of voters rejected breaking away from France.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

