UrduPoint.com

Macron's Alliance To Top Parliament Vote, Majority Uncertain: Projections

Umer Jamshaid Published June 13, 2022 | 02:00 AM

Macron's alliance to top parliament vote, majority uncertain: projections

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jun, 2022 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron's centrist alliance was on track to win the largest number of seats in parliament after the first round of voting on Sunday, projections from polling firms showed, though it remains unclear if it will obtain a majority.

His Ensemble (Together) alliance was projected by four firms to win between 225 and 310 seats in the second round of voting on June 19, with a new leftwing coalition finishing second, for a projected 150 to 220 seats.

Macron would need to secure at least 289 of the National Assembly's 577 seats to have a majority for pushing through legislation during his second five-year term.

Both groups scored around 25-26 percent of the popular vote that saw fewer than half of registered voters cast a ballot, resulting in record-low turnout projected at 52-53 percent.

The far-right National Rally headed by Marine Le Pen, who lost to Macron in the presidential vote in April, got an estimated 19 percent of the vote, which could result in 10 to 45 seats, according to the projections.

arz-js/adp/jj

Related Topics

National Assembly Parliament Vote Alliance April June Sunday From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 June 2022

17 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th June 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 12th June 2022

17 hours ago
 West Indies cricket team analyst hospitalized

West Indies cricket team analyst hospitalized

1 day ago
 Punjab budget to be presented on June 13

Punjab budget to be presented on June 13

1 day ago
 President condemns India on use of brutal force ag ..

President condemns India on use of brutal force against peaceful Muslim demonstr ..

1 day ago
 Zadran brings Afghanistan T20 victory after thrill ..

Zadran brings Afghanistan T20 victory after thrilling run chase

1 day ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.